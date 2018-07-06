Torres to join Japanese club Sagan Tosu

Madrid, July 10 (IANS) Former Spain forward Fernando Torres on Tuesday announced that he will turn out for Japanese club Sagan Tosu.

“My new team will be Sagan Tosu in Japan,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“Yesterday we signed the contract. They were one of the first clubs to show interest in me, and I appreciate their insistence and how they convinced me with their sporting, personal and cultural project.”

Torres, who played for Atletico Madrid and Liverpool among other clubs, had been linked A-League club Sydney FC and MLS side Chicago Fire.

“They wanted me on a football level, which was one of the most important things. I am joining up next week and hoping to start as soon as possible with my new teammates, playing games and scoring goals. I hope to make my debut, at home, on July 21, then to be there for many years. How long will depend on my sporting performance.

“I wanted to take time to enjoy my last days at Atletico and then reflect on what was best for me and for my family. There were many options, different offers from all the continents. I had offers from France, Germany, other clubs in Spain, but I did not want to join another European club as I had the best end possible here with my team.

Torres, has won the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2010 European Championships with Spain. He has netted 38 goals in 110 appearances for his country and struck 118 times in two spells at Atletico.

“I wanted something completely different, a change. I like to take risky decisions, to face challenges. It is a small team from a humble area which has gone to the top in its country, which attracts me too,” he added

–IANS

