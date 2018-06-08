Toshack joins Iran club Tractor Sazi as head coach

Tabriz (Iran), June 9 (IANS) John Benjamin Toshack has joined Iranian football club Tractor Sazi as the head coach.

The 69-year-old from Wales joined the Tabriz-based club on a three-year contract with an undisclosed fee on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In 1987, Toshack won the Copa del Rey with Spanish side Real Sociedad. Two years later, he was appointed manager of Real Madrid and led them to a fifth consecutive La Liga title with a record total of points and goals scored.

During the 2011-2012 season, he managed Macedonia, then in 2013 he took charge of Azerbaijani side Khazar Lankaran before managing outside Europe for the first time in his career with Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in 2014-2016.

Tractor Sazi, as one of the most famous and popular clubs in Iran, concluded the country 2016-2017 Pro League Championship at the 10th place.

