Toshiba Software India appoints Takashi Ishikawa as MD

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Toshiba Software India (TSIP), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan’s Toshiba Corporation, on Tuesday said it appointed Takashi Ishikawa as its new Managing Director.

Taking over the role of MD from Hidehido Koka, Ishikawa reiterated the group’s commitment to pursue the “Make-in-India and Export-from-India” policy.

“Toshiba Software India is an intrinsic part of the Group’s digital and software transformation,” Ishikawa said on his appointment.

“I look forward to pursue the ‘Across and Beyond’ philosophy to set new benchmarks for service delivery and customer delight,” Ishikawa added.

“Our ‘Across and Beyond’ philosophy is in line with the Group’s commitment to ‘Make-in-India and Export-from-India’, aimed at establishing TSIP as a technology hub for industries like robotics and AI (Artificial Intelligence),” Ishikawa said.

A post graduate in mechanical engineering from Stanford University in the US, Takashi Ishikawa is a Toshiba veteran for almost three decades and has been associated with many new product developments. He joined Toshiba Software India in June 2014.

–IANS

