Tottenham held 1-1 by Brighton in EPL

London, April 18 (IANS) Brighton & Hove Albion FC earned a precious point after holding Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in the 34th round of the English Premier League (EPL) football championship.

The result on Tuesday helps Brighton, now standing at 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone with four games left, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tottenham remain fourth, extending their lead over fifth placer Chelsea by eight points.

Tottenham star centre-forward Harry Kane scored his 26th league goal of the season in the 48th minute, following Gaetan Bong’s error.

But two minutes later, Brighton levelled the score, thanks to a Pascal Gross penalty after Serge Aurier had fouled on Jose Izquierdo in the box.

–IANS

