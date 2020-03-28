Tourism Minister sanitises road in Bhopal

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Amid the lockdown when even Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded efforts of sanitisation workers in fighting Covid-19, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel visited Bhopal to encourage them.

Accompanied by son Prabhal Patel, he spoke to residents and sanitisation workers and sanitised roads and did fogging in an area of Bhopal.

In a video shared on Twitter, Patel and his son are seen carrying fogging machine and sanitising entry doors of a residential complex. Patel also visited hospitals and other institutions.

On Monday, the coronavirus tally in India reached 1,071, including foreign nationals, with 942 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said. 29 deaths have been reported, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five deaths.

“100 patients have been cured and discharged,” the Ministry said.

–IANS

rag/pcj