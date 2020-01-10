Tourism policy with stakeholders inputs soon: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 14 (IANS) The Goa government will come up with a tourism policy for the coming seasons soon, after taking stakeholders into confidence, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant also admitted to a dip in tourist arrivals for the ongoing seasons, adding that the numbers would go up only from collective efforts from all stakeholders involved.

“We have to finalise tourist policy for coming seasons. We will consult all stakeholders, we will take their ideas… We will take all people onboard and finalise new policy soon which will help in coming seasons,” Sawant said at a function in Panaji to mark the launch of a travel magazine.

Sawant also said, that after the mining industry — which has been banned since 2018 — the tourism industry is key to generating revenue for the state exchequer.

Sawant also conceded to a drop in tourism arrivals this season.

“Now we can say that for this tourist season, there is a slowdown in tourists. If all stakeholders come together and help, more and more tourists will come,” Sawant said.

Goa is a well known beach tourism destination and last year the coastal state attracted seven million tourists.

–IANS

maya/skp/