Tourist guide dies rescuing tourists in J&K

Srinagar, June 1 (IANS) The body of a tourist guide who was killed while saving tourists following a rafting accident in Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area was fished out of the river on Saturday.

Rouf Ahmad Dar went missing while rescuing five tourists, including foreigners, when their boat capsized in the Lidder river on Friday.

Dar’s body was handed over to his family members for last rites after the completion of medico-legal formalities, tourism department officials said.

Calling Dar a “real life hero”, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik sanctioned a monetary relief of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.

State Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam has directed the concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the braveheart.

Lidder river, which passes through the picturesque Pahalgam valley, is a mountain stream that is roaring with high velocity water these days.

It is because of the challenges presented by high velocity mountain streams like Lidder and Sindh in the Valley that rafting expeditions are organised for the adventure loving tourists in the months of May, June and July each year.

Once a raft capsizes in such a high velocity stream, there is little chance of survival for the sportsmen.

–IANS

sq/arm