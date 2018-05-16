Toyota Kirloskar expects 10% growth in sales this year

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Toyota Kirloskar Motor is expecting at least a 10 per cent growth in sales in the current year, an official said here on Friday.

“We have sold 1,40,000 units in the last year including all our cars and are expecting at least a 10 per cent growth (in sales) this year,” the carmaker’s Senior Vice President and Director Raju B. Ketkale said on the sidelines of the launch of “Yaris” across India.

Of the total sales in India, SUV and MPV vehicles are contributing the most to its volumes, he said.

Commenting on the newly launched sedan car, the company’s Vice President (Planning and Strategy Division) Atsushi Oki said the car is a “global vehicle” and is designed on the basis of global standards.

Oki said the company has been focusing on customers’ satisfaction rather than chasing volumes.

“Chasing the volume is not good. The customers’ satisfaction is our first priority,” he said.

The carmaker is expecting that 4,000 units of the newly launched car would be shipped across the country by the end of May and has received close to 60,000 customer enquiries about it.

Speaking on the electric vehicles (EVs), Ketkale said, “The ecosystem to introduce EVs should be developed in India. We (the passenger car industry) are pursuing the government that how important the hybrid cars are, for developing that ecosystem.”

