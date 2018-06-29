Toyota Kirloskar sells 14,102 units in June

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it sold over 14,000 units in June 2018.

In a statement issued here, the company said it sold 13,088 units in the domestic market and exported 1,014 units taking the total to 14,102 units.

The company said it had sold 1,973 units in the domestic market and exported 1,655 units of the Etios series in June 2017 as a conscious decision to lower the volumes to lessen any impact on the dealers owing to the uncertainty surrounding implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017

The company has been able to register 23 per cent growth in the first-half of 2018 — from January-June 2018 — as compared to the same period last year.

“We have achieved triple-digit growth this month as compared to June 2017 owing to last year’s GST scenario, wherein we supplied as per the market demand which was impacted due to impending GST implementation. The real scenario of June-July sales will be clear after July-end compared to Jun-July 2017,” N.Raja, Deputy Managing Director was quoted as saying in the statement.

–IANS

vj/nir