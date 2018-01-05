Toyota recalls 600,000 more vehicles in US due to airbag problem

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) Toyota Motor North America announced on Tuesday it was expanding its safety recall involving Takata front passenger airbag inflators as required by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The expansion involves approximately 601,300 additional vehicles in the UN, Xinhua quoted a Toyota spokesperson as saying.

Takata and its US entity TK Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy in June. The Japanese auto-parts giant said it was recalling more than 100 million of its air bag inflators across the world through the end of 2019.

By the end of November 2017, 19 automakers had recalled 46 million Takata inflators in 34 million US vehicles, according to NHTSA.

Takata agreed in 2016 to plead guilty to wire fraud and pay a total of $1 billion in criminal penalties to resolve a US Justice Department investigation.

–IANS

qd/