Tractor accident kills 9 in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 6 (IANS) Nine agricultural labourers were killed and 15 injured when a tractor plunged into a canal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Vaddipatla, about 130 km from Hyderabad.

The tractor, which was carrying about 30 labourers, fell into the MR canal after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rushing to the scene, locals launched rescue and relief operations. They alerted the police, which pulled out the bodies with the help of the rescue workers.

Police suspect the driver’s negligence led to the tragedy. Some survivors claimed that the driver was drowsy.

The workers were going from one village to the other to work in the fields.

–IANS

