Trade unions shutdown barely impact Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (IANS) The all-India shutdown call by trade unions and other organisations on Wednesday showed little impact in this tech city as it turned out to be a normal working day, an official said.

“No effect of shutdown in the city though banking operations are affected as bank staff is supporting the trade unions,” a state official told IANS here.

However, thousands of workers participated in other parts of Karnataka protesting the central government’s anti-labour laws and privatisation attempts.

Protesters were seen carrying the red trade union flags at several places such as Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bengaluru and others.

Protests were seen in Peenya and Neelmangla areas of Bengaluru.

The trade unions are against the privatisation of railways and corporatisation of 49 defence production units.

Merging 44 labour laws into four code is also one of the demands of the protesting trade unions.

The protesters are demanding raising the minimum wage in the range of Rs 21,000 – Rs 24,000 per month.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) have given the Bharat Bandh call.

–IANS

fb-sth/in