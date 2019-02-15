Traders shut shops in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Traders at the Lal Chowk here shut their establishments on Saturday to protest against reported harassment of Kashmiri students outside the state.

They also carried out a march demanding protection for all Kashmiris, including students studying outside the state.

The Kashmir Traders Federation, an organisation of local traders and businessmen, has called for a protest shutdown in the Valley on Sunday in solidarity with Kashmiris living outside the Valley and with students and professionals.

–IANS

