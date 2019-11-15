Tradologie to start operations in Cairo, Istanbul

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Tradologie.com, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for trade of agriculture commodities among others on Thursday announced that it will expand its operations in Cairo and Istanbul.

In a statement, the company, said that its offices in the two cities would become operational by February 2020.

“By creating physical presence in the region, tradologie.com aims to forge closer ties with the major trade houses of the region to provide them both procurement and sales opportunities through the platform. Having tasted success in India, the company opened up an office in Dubai earlier this year,” it said.

The platform currently offers services in six commodities segments including agriculture commodities, metal, coal, raw material and construction material is planning to expand its commodity portfolio to 16 basic commodity products of mass consumption, it added.

–IANS

rrb/rs