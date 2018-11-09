Traffic cop run over by truck, driver held

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died after being hit by a truck here on Tuesday, police said. The 22-year-old truck driver has been held.

Soon after Jitender Singh, 48, started his duty for the day at 7 a.m. near the Dhaula Kuan area, he was hit by the truck, a police official said.

“The incident happened around 7.40 a.m. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Injury Hospital in Vasant Kunj, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment,” the official said.

Singh was from Shabga village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The driver Asfaq Khan, who hails from Jamalpur village in Haryana’s Mewat district, was apprehended near Mahipalpur by the traffic police.

–IANS

mg/pgh/sed