Traffic lights showing Karl Marx portrait installed in German town

Berlin, March 21 (IANS) To celebrate the 200th birthday of Karl Marx, which falls on May 5, traffic lights showing the head portrait the German communist philosopher were installed in his hometown Trier, media reported.

The first set of the traffic lights were unveiled on Monday on Simeonstiftplatz of Trier, not far from Marx’s home and also the site where the Marx statue would be located, Xinhua quoted a statement on Trier’s official website, as saying.

“It is a beautiful symbol and Trier is flagging for Marx,” Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe, who commissioned the first facility, was quoted as saying.

“As a traffic light man, the famous philosopher lately shines not only in the classic revolutionary red, but also in green,” the statement said.

With arms spread wide, the red-coloured Marx gives the pedestrians an unmistakable stop signal. When switching to green, Marx — with his symbolic beard, frock coat and a book under his arm sets out with a big step forward.

Another Marx traffic light should be installed before Easter at the immediate vicinity of the Karl Marx House, where he was born.

Karl Marx was born in Trier on May 5, 1818. He spent for the first 17 years of his life here.

The city is now preparing a series of big events to celebrate the 200th birthday of its most famous son in history, including permanent exhibitions, symposiums, book-reading events and even concerts.

On May 5, a Karl Marx statue — as a gift from China — would also be officially unveiled.

“The people in Trier are looking forward to this gift from China. It’s 5.5-metre tall statue including the base,” Leibe had told Xinhua earlier in an interview.

–IANS

sku/