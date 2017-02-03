Traffic partially open on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) Only partial traffic for stranded vehicles was allowed on Saturday on the Jammu-Srinagar highway which has remained closed due to landslides.

“After remaining closed for two days due to multiple landslides in Jammu’s Ramban sector, the highway was partially restored,” a traffic official said.

“Only stranded vehicles will be cleared today (Saturday) and no traffic from either Jammu or Srinagar will be permitted.”

Over 2,000 vehicles including light motor vehicles and trucks remained stranded on the over 300 km long highway.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi on Friday during which she requested the Centre to allow vehicular traffic through the Bannihal-Qazigund tunnel.

The tunnel connects the Kashmir Valley with the Ramban district.

