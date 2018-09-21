Traffic to Manali restored partially

Shimla, Sep 25 (IANS) Traffic to picturesque Himachal tourist resort Manali was restored partially on Tuesday, a day after all major road links snapped due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, officials said.

However, the administration has advised the motorists to travel towards Manali only in case of emergency.

“The traffic was partially restored through a narrow link road. Only small vehicles have been allowed.

“Chances of more landslides are high. The national highway between Kullu and Manali is still blocked at various places,” Subdivisional Magistrate Raman Gharsanghi told IANS over phone.

He said telecommunication services have been severely affected by the heavy rainfall and landslides in the past three days.

Gharsanghi said major landslides have occurred in Vashisht and Rangri, both located in Manali town. However, there was no loss of life.

Two people were killed in Pangi village in Kinnaur district late on Monday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.

–IANS

vg/in