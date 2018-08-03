TRAI recommends creation of fund for telecom R&D

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Autority of India (TRAI) on Friday pitched for the creation of a Telecom Research and Development Fund (TRDF) with an initial corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to promote the indigenous telecom equipment manufacturing sector.

“For promoting research, innovation, standardisation, design, testing, certification and manufacturing indigenous telecom equipment, TRDF, with initial corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, should be created,” TRAI said in a recommendation report released on Friday.

“Subsequently, setting up of Telecom Entrepreneurship Promotion Fund (TEPF) and Telecom Manufacturing Promotion Fund (TMPF) should also be considered.”

According to the report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) should be mandated to monitor the progress of the local industry.

“The progress of indigenous telecommunication equipment manufacturing m the country should be monitored m

DoT at least at the level of Member, Telecom Commission,” the report said in a report.

The recommendations came after a consultation paper on the subject was issued on September 18, 2017.

–IANS

rrb-rv/prs