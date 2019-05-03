Trailblazers pip Supernovas by 2 runs

Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Despite Harmanpreet Kaur’s valiant 46 off 34, Supernovas suffered a two-run defeat to Trailblazers in the first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing a 141-run target, Supernovas’ opener Priya Punia (1 off 6) fell shortly with just six runs on board. Chamari Athapaththu (26 off 34) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 19) then added 49 runs for the second wicket in just 27 balls in quick succession before the latter fell short of the crease while trying to convert a sigle.

Only eight runs later, Athapaththu became a victim of Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 11th over. Gayakwad turned things worse for the Supernovas as she struck again to send back incoming batswomen Natalie Sciver (1 off 4) cheaply with their scorecard reading 74/4.

Harmanpreet and Sophie Devine (32 off 22) were then involved in a brisk 48-run partnership as their side approached the target but Sophie Ecclestone cut short the latter’s stay, dismissing her in the 13th over. Harmanpreet then single-handedly fought the contest and kept the scoreboard ticking, taking her side on the verge of victory but her side fell short of just a couple of runs.

For Supernovas, Rajeshwari and Sophie scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, Trailblazers’ skipper Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant knock of 90, backed by Harleen Deol’s 36, helped their side post 140/5 against the Supernovas.

Smriti, who repaired the early damage, faced 67 balls and her knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three hits into the stands.

Put into bat, Trailblazers lost opener Suzie Bates (1 off 4) early with just 11 runs on the board after 1.3 overs. Anuja Patil accounted for the wicket of the opener.

The Supernovas, however, failed to make any further inroads soon as the Trailblazers duo of Smriti and Harleen put up 50 runs for the second wicket in 9.4 overs. The duo then helped their side touch the three-figure mark in style as Smriti smashed leggie Poonam Yadav for a six over extra cover in the 16th over.

Pacer Sophie Devine finally came up with the much-needed breakthrough as she dismissed Harleen in the 19th over before Radha Yadav also jolted Trailblazers by sending back a well-settled Smriti in the final over.

Dayalan Hemalatha (2*) and Stafanie Taylor (2*) could then only manage to add three runs to the team tally.

Brief scores: Trailblazers 140/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 90, Harleen Deol 36, Radha Yadav 2/28) beat Supernovas 138/6 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 46, Chamari Athapaththu 26, Sophie Ecclestone 2/11) by 2 runs.

