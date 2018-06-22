Train engine decouples from coaches in Jharkhand

Ranchi/New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The passengers of Ranchi-Howrah Intercity Express had a narrow escape when its engine got decoupled from the bogies in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, officials said.

According to officials in the Railway Ministry, the incident took place between Mahuda and Adra stations of the South Eastern Railway.

A ministry official said in Delhi that the decoupling took place around 8.40 a.m due to a defect in the coupling of the engine with bogies after the train left Mahuda station.

No passengers were reported injured in the incident.

The train continued its journey after minor maintenance work was carried out, the official added.

–IANS

