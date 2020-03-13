Train movement disrupted in Kolkata after fire in shanties

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Suburban train services were disrupted over large parts of the Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway after several shanties adjacent to the railway tracks in south Kolkata’s Saleempur area were destroyed in a massive fire on Saturday night, an official said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.

The fire was first reported at 7.45 p.m. in the densely populated area close to the Dhakuria railway station. A number of shanties were soon gutted, as people came down to the railway tracks from the nearby multi-storied buildings fearing the spread of the blaze.

Train services remained disrupted at all branches in Sealdah South section except Budge Budge for around 90 minutes, as the police tried to remove the people from the tracks.

