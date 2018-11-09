Train narrowly misses mowing down guard in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) A Digha-bound train in West Bengal started rolling while its guard was still checking pipes underneath it and the man barely managed to escape, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when the express train was stationed at Howrah and a feed pipe was uncoupled.

The guard was coupling the pipe when due to miscommunication the driver started the engine and the train started moving,” South Eastern Railway CPRO Sanjay Ghosh said.

It was only when people at the station started screaming that the driver was alerted. The train was stopped and the guard escaped without any injury.

Ghosh said that an enquiry committee has been formed to look into the incident.

–IANS

