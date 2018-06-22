Train rams against guard rails in Bengal

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) Passengers in a local train in West Bengal’s Nadia district had a narrow escape on Sunday as it rammed against the guard rails after the driver lost control due to a disturbance caused by a mentally unstable person, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

However, no one sustained serious injuries.

The seats of the Ranaghat bound Bongaon local got shattered due to the impact of the heavy jerk as the train hit the buffer.

“Somehow a mad person entered the train and the driver was disturbed due to which he could not apply the brake at the right time and the train rammed against the buffer while entering Ranaghat station,” said Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rabi Mahapatra.

“I was waiting to de-board the train when I fell down due to the sudden jerk. I am alright only because the train was at a low speed, else something major would have happened,” said a passenger.

According to the CPRO, none of the passengers or any other person were injured.

However, eye-witnesses said four-five passengers had minor wounds.

The ER authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“A comprehensive inquiry has been ordered and further actions will be taken, based on the reports,” Mahapatra said.

–IANS

