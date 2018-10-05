Train service hit by cyclone Titli warning

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Train services between Khurda Road in Odisha and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh has been suspended in view of warnings on cyclone Titli, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) said that to and fro trains between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram will not be allowed after 10 p.m. till further orders in view of the warning of a cyclonic storm, expected to hit the coastline in the two states on Thursday morning.

Trains from Howrah/Kharagpur side will also not be allowed from Bhadrak till further notice.

Long distance trains that pass through etween Khurda Road and Vizianagaram, on the Howrah-Chennai main line, may be diverted via Nagpur-Balharshah-Vijayawada route, if feasible. Some trains may be cancelled or cancelled partially, it added.

The railways have cancelled five trains, diverted 15 and terminated three ahead of their destination.

