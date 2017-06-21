‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is a big film: Anthony Hopkins

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins says “Transformers: The Last Knight” is one of the biggest movies he has ever made.

The 79-year-old has joined the franchise as Edmund Burton, who devoted his life to the study of ancestries of humans and Transformers.

Asked how does the film compare in scale to his recent projects, he said: “This is a big, big film.

“It’s huge. We were at Stonehenge, Blenheim Palace… We were at Downing Street – that’s never been done before. But he can get in there. Down the Mall, outside of Buckingham Palace, racing in a car with a stunt driver Yes, I think it’s one of the biggest I’ve ever done. It’s a big, big movie,” Hopkins said in a statement.

Hopkins is known for films like “The Mask of Zorro”, “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Thor” franchise.

Releasing in India on June 30, “Transformers: The Last Knight” is a Paramount Pictures presentation and is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

–IANS

sug/ks/