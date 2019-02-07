Transit receives funding boost in Mississauga’s 2019 Budget

MISSISSAUGA

This week Mississauga City Council approved the 2019 – 2022 Business Plan and 2019 Budget. The impact of the budget is an $83.08 increase on the City’s portion of the property tax on an average residential property valued at $645,000 or $12.88 per $100,000 of assessment.

“This year’s budget proves that Mississauga is working. We have a solid financial plan that will allow us to invest in our City while providing the quality local services our residents have come to rely on,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

In 2019, Mississauga residents will see more transit service hours, additional transit security and public safety and more proactive fire prevention education. This is in addition to road, traffic and other infrastructure improvements, winter road maintenance, recreation programs, libraries and parks.

Highlights of the 2019 Business Plan and Budget:

The total increase in Mississauga’s residential property tax will be 2.90 per cent. The increase includes 1.56 per cent for City services and 1.34 per cent for Region of Peel services.

The City advances on its Strategic Plan in 2019 by adding approximately $9.9 million worth of new services, including:

31,000 additional MiWay service hours.

Increased investment in transit enforcement and public safety.

Continued redevelopment of the Small Arms Inspection Building, the City’s newest arts and cultural facility

Council did not approve the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) Capital Funding Levy of $1 million in the 2019 Budget.