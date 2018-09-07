Transport, Revenue Department services most sought for doorstep delivery

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Transport and Revenue departments of the Delhi government top the chart in terms of services sought under the newly-launched Doorstep Service Delivery (DSD) scheme, the city government said on Thursday.

“While Transport Department received 1,156 requests, Department of Revenue received 1,127 requests till 1 p.m on September 13 since the launch of the programme,” said a statement from the government.

The maximum number of demands came for caste certificate, driving licence, income certificate, changes in vehicle RC (registration certificate), water connection, mutation and registration of marriage, among others.

Out of the total 3,312 service requests since September 10, the Food and Civil Supplies Department received 540 requests, Social Welfare 252, SC/ST Welfare 120 and Delhi Jal Board 111 requests, among others.

The government said the scheme has changed the way the system worked for the last so many decades.

“Instead of citizens running from pillar to post for getting their jobs done, now the government is reaching out to the citizens and doing their work,” the government said.

Since the launch of the scheme on September 10, “as many as 418 citizens of Delhi were not having the required documents to be submitted at the time of first appointment”.

“The ‘Mobile Sahayaks’ in all these cases returned and would revisit the citizens when they book next appointment after all the documents are ready,” it said.

“Earlier, in all such cases, it was the citizens who used to visit the government offices again and again,” it added.

