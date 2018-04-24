Transsion Holdings 5th largest mobile handset player in India

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) With 4 per cent market share in Q1 2018, China-based Transsion Holdings has become the fifth largest mobile handset player in the country.

According to Counterpoint Research, the group acheived the feat for its three brands combined — Tecno, itel and Infinix.

itel maintains a strong foothold in the feature phone segment with 17 per cent (YoY) growth by volume.

“We are consistently working towards providing world-class experience and customised mobile solutions to the Indian consumers,” Marco Ma, Chief Managing Director, Transsion India, said in a statement on Friday.

Since the launch of itel in April 2016, Transsion India now has five brands in the country — itel, TECNO, Infinix, Spice and oraimo.

TECNO registered a growth of 23 per cent (QoQ) in Q1 2018.

It started the year with the launch of camera-centric “Camon” smartphones that comes with Full View display.

Transsion India recently launched its first selfie-centric smartphone “Hot S3” with Full View display.

The company claims to have a distribution network of 1.05 lakh retailers and 3,000 plus channel partners in the country.

