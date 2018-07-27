Travel agencies booked for duping Indian migrants

Gurugram, July 31 (IANS) As many as five cases have been registered in Gurugram against various travel agencies for allegedly misguiding and duping Indian migrants, who were sent by them to different countries for job, police said on Tuesday.

The cases were registered under various sections of the Immigration Act for cheating and fraud against the officials of such travel agencies.

The cases were registered under Sushant Lok, Sadar and Palam Vihar police stations on the instruction of a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs, the police said.

According to the case registered at Sadar Police Station, a former nurse from Gurugram’s private hospital said in her complaint that hospital’s ICU incharge had arranged a meeting with a Chennai-based travel agent in October 2016.

“The agent informed us that there were vacancies for staff nurses in Brunei. The applications were invited through website. Rs 2.5 lakh was charged from each one of us as passport and visa processing fee,” the complainant had told the Ministry of External Affairs.

While four of them were brought back to India, 14 such women are still stuck in Brunei, the complaint said.

According to an FIR registered at Sushant Lok Police Station, an agent A. Pale allegedly collected Rs 75 lakh from 12 people, who wanted to go to Canada for job.

“We were first sent to Bangkok by a Gurugram-based consultancy agency based at DLF Phase 5. When we reached Canada, we were told that the agency concerned was not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs,” read the FIR.

According to the police, the incident took place in Februray 2017.

Another FIR registered at the Palam Vihar Police Station stated that a local resident Shryes Devi complained that her husband was sent to Sri Lanka for a job offered by the travel agency. Her husband died in Sri Lanka under mysterious circumstances, but now the concerned agency was running away from its responsibility.

“We have registered cases on the complaint of an Under Secretary-level officer of the Ministry of External Affairs and our investigation is on,” a senior police officer told IANS.

