Travis Barker’s car collides with school bus

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is reportedly uninjured after his car was hit by a school bus.

He was driving a black car here when the incident occurred, reports tmz.com. Eyewitnesses said Barker was making a left turn when a school bus crashed into his vehicle.

Law enforcement sources said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The drummer’s 14-year-old son Landon was in the car along with other passengers.

Officers said Barker was not at fault, and neither he nor his passengers were injured.

In photographs obtained from the incident by the website, Barker is walking around and does not appear injured. The impact of the school bus was so severe that both airbags were deployed in the drummer’s car.

–IANS

dc/vm