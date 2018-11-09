Travis Scott was nervous in delivery room

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott says he was so “nervous and scared” in the delivery room when his partner and reality TV star Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughter Stormi.

Scott spoke about it on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

He ssaid: “That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary. She walked me through the whole process. There’s this thing called the placenta, that I have just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that.

“But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, (Kris) held it down. Mama KJ (Kylie Jenner), she’s the best… Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we are both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, you know? It’s crazy.”

Kylie had earlier said she would love another child.

–IANS

dc/rb