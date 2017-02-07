Travolta, wife have ‘good fun at each other’

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor John Travolta believes the key to his happy marriage to actress Kelly Preston is being able to laugh at one another.

Travolta says he and his wife, whom he married in 1991, experience their fair share of “stress”, but are able to overcome their problems with humour, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“We just have a great sense of humour about each other. You know we have the stress that everyone else has, but also there’s the moment,” Travolta said on the TV show “Extra”.

“I don’t know why I’m laughing, but we have that ability to have good fun at each other, you know,” he added.

–IANS

sas/nn/