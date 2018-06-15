Treat your dad to some sweet delights on Father’s Day
New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Whip up some sugar free sweet delights and drinks for your father on Father’s Day on Sunday, suggest experts.
Chef Kunal Kapur and Sohan Singh, Technical Manager, South Asia, PureCircle, have listed a few simple recipes for you to try out:
* Badam Elaichi Shake
* Ingredients:
Milk – 3 cups
Almonds (peeled and chopped) – 1/2 cup
Honey – 1 tablespoon
Cardamom powder – 1/2 teaspoon
Saffron – 5 strands
Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops (optional)
* Method: Mix all the ingredients and blend in a blender. Froth it up and serve chilled, garnished with almond flakes.
-*-
* Fruit Custard (Sweetened with Natural Sweetener Stevia)
* Ingredients:
Custard Powder – 1 tablespoon
Milk -250 ml
Cold milk – 1 tablespoon
Sugar free green -9.5 scoop
* Method: Combine custard powder and the cold milk in a small cup. Stir until smooth. Place custard mixture, sugar free green and remaining milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir constantly until custard comes to a boil and thickens. Simmer and stir for one minute.
Keep the custard in the fridge to cool before adding the fruits. Chop the fruits, once the custard has cooled add the fruits and mix well. Serve garnished with some more fruits and pomegranate arils
-*-
* Yogurt and Fruit Parfaits
* Ingredients:
Muesli -5 teaspoon
Yogurt -100 g
Mango slice – 2
Pomegranate – half cup
Walnut – 4 pieces
Almond – 2 pieces (broken)
Mint leaves- 2-4 leaves
Any other seasonal fruit
Sugar free green – 4 scoops
* Method: Take a glass mug or a long glass. Fill bottom of glass with muesli. In a separate bowl take curd and add sugar free green. Mix them well. Pour half of curd into the glass, and then add fruits. Pour remaining curd in glass and then add dry fruits, and few more fruit. Garnish with mint leaves.
–IANS
ks/rb/bg