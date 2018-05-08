Tremors felt across north India after Afghan quake

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) A large part of north India felt tremors on Wednesday as an earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, occurred near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, a Met official said, adding no casualty or damage was reported.

The tremors, from the quake classified as “moderate”, were also in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region, the meteorological department official said.

No loss of life or property was reported as of now, the official added.

According to a Met official in Srinagar, shock waves were felt in both the Valley and the Jammu region. At many places, people rushed out of homes, offices and other places in panic.

“The epicentre of the tremor was in the Afghanistan-Tajakistan region. Its latitude was 36.9 degrees north while its longitude was 71.3 degrees east. Its depth was 96 km,” he said.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt across Himachal Pradesh triggering panic among the people, an official said.

“Tremors of the earthquake were felt for some seconds at 4.11 p.m.,” the official at the Meteorological Office in Shimla told IANS.

