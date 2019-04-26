Tri-services hold exercise to combat cyber threats

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The tri-services — India Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy — on Monday carried out a major joint cyber exercise to combat any security threats emerging in the virtual world.

The scope of the “Cyber Exercise on Scenario Building & Response” would encompass the threat landscape and its impact, incident reporting and response framework, procedures for information exchange, attribution, evidence gathering and malicious service takedown.

The two-day exercise would also focus on enhancement of capabilities required to protect information, and information systems, enhance cyber awareness, readiness and coordination, integrated international responses and inter-governmental/ inter-agency partnerships.

The exercise is represented by the services, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), National Informatics Centre (NIC), Cyber Security Response Centre (CSRC), academia and industry.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt. Gen. P.S. Rajeshwar delivered the keynote address for the exercise followed by painting of scenarios to seek responses from the stakeholders.

The exercise is planned to be conducted on an annual basis under the aegis of Indian Defence University, which will also involve Indian agencies and subsequent participation from agencies from Friendly Foreign Countries to jointly build the capability against cyber threats.

–IANS

pk/nir