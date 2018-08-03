Trial run of night flight at Srinagar airport a success

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) The trial run of a night flight at the Srinagar airport on Thursday was a success, paving way for operation of regular incoming and outgoing night flights here in future, officials said.

“A GoAir flight 337 landed successfully at the airport around 8.30 p.m. As many as 138 passengers boarded the flight that later took off for Delhi,” the officials added.

GoAir and Indigo airlines have announced night flights between Srinagar and Delhi.

The night flights are expected to help boost tourism, business and other sectors in the state.

