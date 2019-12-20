Trial run on Rewari-Madar rail freight corridor successful

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd(DFCCIL) on Friday said it had successfully conducted the trial run on the 306-km Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) at a maximum speed of 100 kmph and checked all the functional preparedness.

Railway Ministry officials said that an inaugural trial run of a railway freight train on the newly-built Rewari-Madar section was flagged off from New Kishangarh Station by Station Senior Executive Ravindra Sharma in the presence of DFFCIL Managing Director Anurag Sachan.

According to the DFFCIL, the trial run of the railways locomotive was conducted from Haryana’s Rewari to Rajasthan’s Madar district, with 79 km of the section falling in Haryana’s Rewari and Mahendragarh districts and the remaining 227 km passing through Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts.

The section has over 15 major bridges and a viaduct, 270 minor bridges, four rail flyovers and 19 road over bridges, out of which 11 are complete while work is on progress on eight. The section also has 178 road under bridges eliminating 148 level crossings.

According to the DFFCIL, there are nine newly-built DFC stations in this section, comprising six crossing stations — New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh and three junction stations — New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera.

The 3,373-km DFC, a flagship project of the Railways, aims to augment rail transport capacity to meet the growing requirement of movement of goods by segregating freight from passenger traffic.

The Western DFC runs from Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai to Tughlakabad and Dadri near Delhi, and aims to cater largely to the container transport requirements between the existing and emerging ports in Maharashtra and Gujarat and the northern hinterland. The 1,839 km Eastern DFC runs from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni near Kolkata — to be extended in future to serve the new deep-sea port proposed in the Kolkata area, and will largely handle coal and steel traffic.

The DFCCIL plans to run freight trains at a maximum speed of 100 kmph as against the current 75 kmph. It also plans to increase the average speed of freight trains from the existing 26 kmph to 70 kmph on the DFC.

