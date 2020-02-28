Tribal party demonstrates against mass marriage event

Kolkata, March 6 (IANS) Claiming that mass marriage was against the culture of tribals, Jharkhand Disom Party members on Thursday staged a demonstration close to the venue of such a ceremony attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Gajole of Malda district.

JDP state President Mohan Tudu alleged that the tribal girls were lured to tie the knot in the state organised mass marriage ceremony with the promise of funds under Rupashree – a welfare scheme under which the Banerjee government hands out Rs 25,000 to women at least 18 years of age and whose family income is not more than Rs 1.60 lakh per annum.

“Mass marriage is alien to tribal culture. How can a government organise it?,” asked Tudu.

After some time, the police swung into action and detained Tudu and his associates. They were taken to Gajole police station.

The JDP had also demonstrated during a similar ceremony organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in Malda district last month. The JDP activists had even clashed with VHP workers.

–IANS

ssp/rs/