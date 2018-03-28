Tributes paid to soldier killed in Kashmir road accident

Srinagar, March 29 (IANS) The Army on Thursday paid tributes to a soldier who died after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early this week.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said Major General S.K. Sharma, Chief of Staff Chinar Corps, and other officers attended the solemn ceremony at Badamibagh cantonment here to pay homage to Naib Subedar Hira Kant Jha.

Jha, a member of a road clearance team, sustained injuries on Monday when a truck veered off the road and collided with an Army vehicle coming from the opposite direction in Awantipora of south Kashmir.

He was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

–IANS

