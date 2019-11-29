Tributes pour in for Ambedkar on death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The nation on Friday paid homage to the architect of Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary. Since Ambedkar’s death on this day in 1956, Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed every year to pay tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns here.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to Ambedkar and wrote, “I pay my humble tributes and respects to the architect of the Constitution Dr. BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas today.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said in a tweet that Ambedkar dedicated his life for social justice and gave a unique gift to the country in the form of the Constitution, which is the cornerstone of Indian democracy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Constitution is the guiding light of our democracy. We must do all we can to protect it. The words of the Constitution must inspire our actions.”

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, “Homage to the Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr #BabaSahebAmbedkar on his death anniversary. His teachings and ideals will continue to inspire us.”

Another Twitter user tweeted a famous quote from Ambedkar, “Religion must mainly be a matter of principle only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act. #BabasahebAmbedkar.”

