Trinamool announces processions, sit-ins against CAA

Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) After holding meetings and rallies against the CAA and the NRC over the past six days, West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a slew of protest programmes including processions, sit-ins and rallies involving the party organisation as also its labour and peasant arms

The Trinamool, which has been holding small and big meetings and rallies in the city and the districts since Sunday, would take out a procession in every sub-division on December 23, and take up a similar programme from north Kolkata’s Simla Street to Beleghata Gandhi Bhavan in northeast Kolkata the next day, party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday.

Banerjee herself has led two grand marches and addressed two meetings in the city and neighbouring Howrah over the past five days.

On December 26, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress would take out a march. The party’s peasant arm would organsie a procession from Singur to Tarakeswar in Hooghly district on December 27.

The party would hold sit-ins in all the 294 assembly constituencies of the state from December 28-29.

The party has decided to celebrate its foundation day on January 1 as citizen’s day across the state.

