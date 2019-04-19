Trinamool candidate Nusrat Jahan files nomination

Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) Trinamool Congress celebrity candidate Nusrat Jahan on Monday filed her nomination for the Basirhat parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

Accompanied by a large number of Trinamool activists, the 28-year-old Bengali film actress, filed her nomination at the District administrative office in North 24 Parganas.

Basirhat will go for the polls in the seventh phase on May 19.

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty (fighting from the Jadavpur constituency) are two new additions to the party’s list of celebrity candidates, which also includes MPs Dev Adhikari, Moon Moon Sen and Satabdi Roy.

