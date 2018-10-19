Trinamool leader in Bengal shot at

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) A Trinamool leader of West Bengal’s Birbhum district sustained a bullet injury when he was allegedly attacked by BJP workers on Sunday.

“We have been informed that Trinamool leader Dipak Ghosh from Khayrasole was attacked on Sunday. But we are yet to receive any formal complaint,” said a senior police officer.

Condemning the attack, party’s district President Anubrata Mondal said, “The victim helped me a lot in local body polls. He was attacked by BJP workers for the second time.”

BJP’s state President Dilip Ghosh denied involvement of party workers in the incident.

“Trinamool activists have been involved in internal fights and murders. To cover these up, they are blaming BJP,” he said.

–IANS

bnd/bdc/prs