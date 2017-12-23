Trinamool, Left Front announce candidates for bypolls

Kolkata, Dec 29 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday nominated Sajda Ahamed as its candidate for the Uluberia Lok Sabha seat bypoll slated to be held on January 29 next year.

Sajda is the wife of late party MP Sultan Ahmed, whose death earlier this year has necessitated the bypolls.

The state’s opposition Left Front nominated Sabiruddin Mollah of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) for the seat.

In Noapara assembly seat, which is slated to go to the hustings on the same day, the Trinamool would field Sunil Singh, party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told the media.

The LF nominee would be CPI-M’s Gargi Chatterjee, the combine’s chairman Biman Bose announced at a media meet.

The seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress legislator Madhusudan Ghose a few months ago.

–IANS

