Trinamool MLA shot dead in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Trinamool Congress legislator Satyajit Biwsas was shot dead by unidentified assailants while attending a Saraswati Puja programme in West Bengals Nadia district on Saturday evening, police said.

Biswas, 37, the MLA from Krishnaganj (SC), was fatally shot when he was attending the programme in Phulbari along with state minister Ratna Ghosh and Trinamool district president Gourishankar Dutta.

The newly-married legislator was fired upon multiple times from close range when he was coming down the stage after the programme.–IANS

ssp/vd