Trinamool organises rally for justice to Kathua-Unnao rape victims

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday conducted a protest rally demanding justice for Khatua and Unnao rape victims.

Party’s senior leaders including ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja participated in the rally organised by the Trinamool’s women wing.

Participants were shouting slogans for justice, carrying placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh demanding strong action against culprits in the two gang-rape incidents, one at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and the other at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding exemplary punishments for culprits, Panja accused the BJP government of trying to protect them.

“Following a major outrage in the media and the public, the party was forced to take action. The BJP have even tried to communalize the incident,” she said.

Bhattacharya said: “The women are not safe in this country. It is shameful that the government and the Prime Minister was sitting silent for so long.”

