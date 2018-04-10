Trinamool, police, administration murdering democracy in Bengal: Left

Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) Accusing West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of murdering democracy in the state in league with police and the administration, 17 Left parties on Tuesday said they were contemplating calling a general strike in view of the “unprecedented situation” related to the filing of nominati on for next month’s Panchayat polls.

The Left parties would also hold sit-in demonstration in front of the State Election Commission’s office here in protest against the panel’s decision to recall its Monday night order extending the date of filing nomination upto 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We will hold the sit-in before the SEC’s office on April 11, 12, 13 and 16. If need be, we will call a general strike. The final deicion will be taken at 4 p.m. on Wednesday,” Left Front Chairman Biman Bose told the media after a meeting of 17 Left parties and their associates.

He announced that the Left parties will also move the Supreme Court.

“Trinamool is a party to the efforts being made to murder decmocracy in the state, in league with police and the administration. Not only in West Bengal, such a situation is unprecedented in the country,” said Bose.

–IANS

ssp/vd