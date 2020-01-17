Trinamool slams Vijayvargiya’s ‘poha’ comment

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Coming down heavily on BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for linking consumption of ‘poha’ (flattened rice) with Bangladeshis infiltrators, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday wondered whether those making such remarks about food habits of poor people qualify as “humans”.

“Those who pass such comments about Bengal’s culture and tradition, and about the food bits of the impoverished people, it has to be seen how far they qualify as humans,” Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told media persons here.

