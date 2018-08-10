Trinamool workers hold rallies against Assam NRC

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress workers on Saturday organised rallies and wore black badges as they raised their pitch against the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The rallies were held in all the districts except Kolkata, which the Trinamool left out of the list displaying political courtesy as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah held a rally in the eastern metropolis.

The Trinamool workers held posters and banners, attacking the BJP and the publication of the NRC, from where 40 lakh names were left out last month.

Senior Trinamool leaders, ministers and other functionaries took part in the rallies.

The party would take out a rally in Kolkata on Sunday on the same issue.

–IANS

